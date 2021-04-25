Zhang Financial LLC Has $305,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

