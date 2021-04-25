Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

