Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

