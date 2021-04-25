Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.44.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zendesk by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 178,268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.