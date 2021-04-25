Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,313 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

