Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 768 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.