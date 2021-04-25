Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

