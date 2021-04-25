Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,347 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 1,024.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KOP opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $726.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

