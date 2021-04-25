Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

