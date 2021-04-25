Zeepin 1-Day Volume Tops $112,844.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $732,612.61 and approximately $112,844.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00270027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.37 or 0.01024471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,206.94 or 0.99996828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00642726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

