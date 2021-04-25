Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Buy

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Teradata have outperformed the industry year to date. Teradata’s efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. Markedly, the solution is available across the top public cloud vendors including Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. Further, Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the coronavirus crisis. This, in turn, provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects year-over-year growth in total revenue, profitability and free cash flow in 2021. However, coronavirus-led disruption is likely to hurt consulting revenues and profitability in the near term.”

Several other research firms have also commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

NYSE:TDC opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,109 shares of company stock worth $4,096,842. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

