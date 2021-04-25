Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Brenntag stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

