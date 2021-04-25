Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $712.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

