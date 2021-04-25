Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Strong Sell

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

