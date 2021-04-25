Zacks Investment Research Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $317.85 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $136.48 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

