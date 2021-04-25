Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $467.42 million, a P/E ratio of -369.21 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AXT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

