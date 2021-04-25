Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AIH opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.92.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

