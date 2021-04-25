Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

