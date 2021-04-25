Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.44.

GSBD stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

