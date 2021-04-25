Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

