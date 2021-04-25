Zacks: Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post $4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.65 to $21.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

NYSE:GWW opened at $423.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $259.19 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 553.2% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

