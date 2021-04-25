Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $487.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.00 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 899,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

