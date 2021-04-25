Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.70 Million

Brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $507.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.90 million to $518.50 million. National Vision posted sales of $469.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

EYE stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $50.31. 1,153,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,712. National Vision has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 25.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

