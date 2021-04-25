Zacks: Brokerages Expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 71,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,001. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

