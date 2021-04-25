Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $525.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

