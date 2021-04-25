Zacks: Brokerages Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 42,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

