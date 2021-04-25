Zacks: Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $110.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.95 million and the highest is $113.67 million. eHealth reported sales of $106.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $684.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $694.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $853.29 million, with estimates ranging from $819.59 million to $911.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in eHealth by 10.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $67.28. 395,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

