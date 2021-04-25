Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. 220,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 42,388 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $2,500,044.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,799.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,207 shares of company stock worth $29,325,320. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,075,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 389,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

