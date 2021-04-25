Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.85. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 847,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,351. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $97.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.