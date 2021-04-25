Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.88 Million

Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce $42.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.44 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $206.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.72 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $495.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

