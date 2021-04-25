Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Generac posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $11.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

GNRC stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.58. 527,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.34 and its 200-day moving average is $263.33. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

