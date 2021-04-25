Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce $18.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.78 million. eGain reported sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $76.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. eGain has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

