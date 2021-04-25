Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

