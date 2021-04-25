Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post sales of $210.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.59 million and the lowest is $209.00 million. Albany International posted sales of $235.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $875.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $974.71 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $984.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

AIN stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.91. 139,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,566. Albany International has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 over the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

