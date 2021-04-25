Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.00 Million

Brokerages predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $539.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the highest is $550.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $729.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $51.63 on Friday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in SkyWest by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.