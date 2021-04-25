Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 453,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.