Zacks: Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Camtek has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.