Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.66 million, a PE ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

