Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.38). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 430.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

PEB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 807,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,358,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

