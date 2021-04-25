Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Post $1.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

LGND stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.22. 93,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,790. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.