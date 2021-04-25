Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. H&R Block posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $6,375,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in H&R Block by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.