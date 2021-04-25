Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 26,084,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,873,402. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

