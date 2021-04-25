YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 432 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $225.76. 28,409,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

