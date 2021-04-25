YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 2,983,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

