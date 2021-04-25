YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.66. 24,389,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,155,830. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

