YF Link Market Capitalization Reaches $12.44 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $241.61 or 0.00484925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $228,655.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.18 or 0.08048644 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

