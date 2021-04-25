XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 18,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,117. XOMA has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

