Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XEL. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

XEL stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

