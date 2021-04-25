Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.26) and the highest is ($1.50). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $124.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

