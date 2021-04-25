WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$129.27.

TSE WSP opened at C$128.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$131.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 51.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.8299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

